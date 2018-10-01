हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti: Twitter introduces emoji on Mahatma Gandhi

The emoji will be active everyday till the end of the week.

Gandhi Jayanti: Twitter introduces emoji on Mahatma Gandhi
Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: To honour the life and the sacrifices made by Mahatma Gandhi, Twitter in India has introduced an emoji on the Father of the Nation on the occasion of his birth anniversary this Tuesday.

The emojis can be activated with the following hashtags:

#GandhiJayanti 
#MahatmaGandhi 
#MKGandhi
#BapuAt150
#MyGandhigiri 
#NexusOfGood  
#MahatmaAt150 

The social-networking giant has said that the emoji would be active all through the day for the entire week.

India and the countries around the world would pay homage to an iconic figure who led the freedom struggle against Britishers and spread the message of truth and non-violence.

Mahatma GandhiGandhi JayantiTwitter

