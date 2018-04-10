Get free JioFi, 100GB additional data on purchasing Google Home smart speakers

New Delhi: Tech giant Google on Tuesday launched the much-anticipated Google Home and Home Mini voice-activated speakers for Indian users.

Google Home and Google Home Mini are priced at Rs 9,999, and Rs 4,499 respectively.

The company has also announced a host of launch offers for buying Google Home and Google Home Mini. On buying the Google Home at Reliance Digital or MyJio stores users can get a free JioFi router with 100GB of high-speed 4G data (worth Rs 2,499).

Customer is on-boarded on any FRC starting at Rs 149 (+Prime Rs 99) and gets instant additional data benefits 100GB (10GB data add on 10 vouchers) in the MyJio account. Validity of voucher 100GB (10GBx10) would be 1 year from the date of credit.

Additionally, users will get 10 percent cashback when purchasing using HDFC Bank credit cards.

The home speakers will support Google Play Music, YouTube, Netflix, Saavn, and Gaana.

Google Assistant will work seamlessly for across all devices. The top surface of the device contains LEDs that provide visual feedback when Google Home recognises the "Hey Google" command.

In those moments when voice won`t do, the top surface is also a capacitive touch panel, thereby enabling the user to play music or adjust the volume with a single touch.

Google Home Mini is sleek and smooth, with no corners or edges. And it`s small enough to easily place anywhere in your home.

It is almost entirely enclosed in custom fabric, durable and soft, but also transparent enough to let through both light and sound.

The four LED lights underneath the fabric that light up to show users when it hears them or when it is thinking. Mini has far-field mics so it can hear even when there is music playing or loud noise in the background: its circular design it can project 360-degree sound, with just one speaker.