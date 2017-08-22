Google Android Oreo: 10 key features you must know

New Delhi: Google has launched the next version of its mobile operating system –Android Oreo. Google's Android 8.0 or Android O or Android Oreo has been named after the popular cream biscuit.

Pixel and Nexus 5X/6P builds have entered carrier testing, while Google is expected to start rolling out in phases soon, alongside Pixel C and Nexus Player.

Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp and Sony are scheduled to launch or upgrade devices to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of this year. Any device that is enrolled in the Android Beta Program will also receive this final version.

The `Android Oreo` that has been rolled out in the US is packed with never-before-seen features and improvements in its various tools.

Here are 10 key features of Google Android Oreo

2x faster: The new OS is expected to be two times faster than `Nougat`. You can now get started on your favorite tasks more quickly with 2x the boot speed when powering up boot time (as measured on Google Pixel).

Background limits: Android Oreo helps minimize background activity in the apps you use least.

Autofill: With your permission, Autofill remembers your logins to get you into your favorite apps at supersonic speed.

Picture-in-Picture: It allows you to see two apps at once. For example, if you are watching a video on YouTube and have to respond to an email simultaneously, all you need to do is press the home button and that will shrink the video tab to a corner while you write a response.

Notification Dots: Press the notification dots to quickly see what's new, and easily clear them by swiping away.

Android Instant Apps: Teleport directly into new apps right from your browser, no installation needed.

Accessibility button: This feature allows you to quickly access from the navigation bar accessibility features, like magnification, and functionality within accessibility services, like Select to Speak.

Copy-paste: Android Oreo makes copy-paste job easier. A user would just need to long press or double-tap anywhere on the text to select it.

Google Play Protect: This feature keeps your device and data safe from misbehaving apps by scanning over 50 billion apps per day, even the ones you haven't installed yet!

Wi-Fi Assistant: It auto-connects a the phone to a high quality open Wi-Fi and secures the connection with a VPN back to Google.