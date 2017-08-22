close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Google Android Oreo: 10 key features you must know

Check out 10 key features of Google Android Oreo.

﻿
By Reema Sharma | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 17:35
Google Android Oreo: 10 key features you must know

New Delhi: Google has launched the next version of its mobile operating system –Android Oreo. Google's Android 8.0 or Android O or Android Oreo has been named after the popular cream biscuit.

Pixel and Nexus 5X/6P builds have entered carrier testing, while Google is expected to start rolling out in phases soon, alongside Pixel C and Nexus Player.

Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp and Sony are scheduled to launch or upgrade devices to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of this year. Any device that is enrolled in the Android Beta Program will also receive this final version.

The `Android Oreo` that has been rolled out in the US is packed with never-before-seen features and improvements in its various tools.

Here are 10 key features of Google Android Oreo

2x faster: The new OS is expected to be two times faster than `Nougat`. You can now get started on your favorite tasks more quickly with 2x the boot speed when powering up boot time (as measured on Google Pixel).

Background limits: Android Oreo helps minimize background activity in the apps you use least.

Autofill: With your permission, Autofill remembers your logins to get you into your favorite apps at supersonic speed.

Picture-in-Picture: It allows you to see two apps at once. For example, if you are watching a video on YouTube and have to respond to an email simultaneously, all you need to do is press the home button and that will shrink the video tab to a corner while you write a response.

Notification Dots: Press the notification dots to quickly see what's new, and easily clear them by swiping away.

Android Instant Apps: Teleport directly into new apps right from your browser, no installation needed.

Accessibility button: This feature allows you to quickly access from the navigation bar accessibility features, like magnification, and functionality within accessibility services, like Select to Speak.

Copy-paste: Android Oreo makes copy-paste job easier. A user would just need to long press or double-tap anywhere on the text to select it.

Google Play Protect: This feature keeps your device and data safe from misbehaving apps by scanning over 50 billion apps per day, even the ones you haven't installed yet!

Wi-Fi Assistant: It auto-connects a the phone to a high quality open Wi-Fi and secures the connection with a VPN back to Google.

 

TAGS

Google Android OreoGoogle Android 8.0Google Android OGoogle Android Oreo specsGoogle Android Oreo key featuresGoogle Android Oreo roll out

From Zee News

K Palaniswamy thanks PM Narendra Modi for extending support to AIADMK govt
Tamil NaduIndia

K Palaniswamy thanks PM Narendra Modi for extending support...

No decision yet on size of US troop increase in Afghanistan: Defense Secretary James Mattis
World

No decision yet on size of US troop increase in Afghanistan...

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on UK asset freeze list with three Pak addresses
India

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on UK asset freeze list with...

Jammu and Kashmir

Bus overturns in J&K's Kupwara, 18 injured

West Bengal

ICSE in West Bengal to sensitise children on online gaming,...

Maharashtra

Triple Talaaq verdict evokes mixed reaction in Maharashtra

Kerala

Kerala: Demonetised currencies with face value of Rs 1 cr s...

Vodafone offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB data per day at Rs 344 – Read details
Internet & Social Media

Vodafone offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB data per day at...

Granted bail by Supreme Court, special NIA court issues release order for Colonel Purohit
Maharashtra

Granted bail by Supreme Court, special NIA court issues rel...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video