Google announces offers on pre-booking Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

New Delhi: Google on Wednesday announced offers on pre-ordering Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Ahead of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL sales, commencing in November, Google on Wednesday announced offers on pre-ordering the devices. The offer starts from Thursday.

Users pre-booking the device on Flipkart on or before October 31 will get Sennheiser Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 11,990 for free.

Airtel users will get 120GB of additional data for six months and Reliance Jio subscribers will get overall benefits worth Rs 14,999.

Also, users can get cashback of Rs 8,000 on HDFC bank credit card (on EMI transactions only).

These offers are applicable across Flipkart and "our participating offline retail partners including Reliance Digital, Croma" and many more across India, the company said in a statement.

Pixel 2, that includes Google Lens, will be priced at Rs 61,000 for 64GB variant and Rs 70,000 for 128GB. Pixel 2 XL 64GB will cost Rs 73,000 and Pixel 2 XL 128GB will be available for Rs 82,000.

Pixel 2 comes in just black, clearly white and kinda blue colours while Pixel 2 XL has just black and black and white variants.

The devices will be available in over 1,000 stores across the country and on Flipkart starting November 1 (Pixel 2) and November 15 (Pixel 2 XL).

