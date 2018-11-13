हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google Gboard

Google brings stickers, emoji and GIFs to Gboard

Google said that Gboard will use AI to suggest GIFs, emoji and stickers to you related to your conversation.

Google brings stickers, emoji and GIFs to Gboard

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has announced now you can search for stickers, emoji and GIFs on Gboard for all Android users.

“On Gboard, you can search for stickers, emoji and GIFs, all at once. It also has a sticker store, regularly updated with stickers for people all over the world,” Google wrote in its blog.

Google said that Gboard will use AI to suggest GIFs, emoji and stickers to you related to your conversation.

“This makes it faster and easier to share your #feelings and your glowing personality with whoever you’re chatting with. Keep your eyes peeled for the “GIF” icon to appear in the top left corner of Gboard. Tap it, and you’ll see a selection of GIFs, emoji and stickers that Gboard thinks you might want to share,” Google said.

Google said, to make sure these suggestions are private to you and take place as fast as possible, this feature is processed entirely on your device.

This feature is initially available globally in English only. Over time, Google will expand Gboard suggestions to more languages, and more types of content.

