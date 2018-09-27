हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google celebrates 20th birthday with best of its doodles

The best of Google doodles in a short video clip.

Google celebrates 20th birthday with best of its doodles

Google's journey over two decades has seen more than 2000 doodles on its homepage. It is only apt then that the company decided to showcase some of the best to celebrate its 20th birthday on Thursday.

A short video showing the Google logo adorned with birthday balloons on Thursday opened up about how doodles have changed over the last 20 years. The video aims to showcase how Google has helped people around the world not just connect with one another but to discover our world, and beyond.

With a generous mix of cultures, sporting events, natural and man-made phenomena and ode to widely recognised personalities, Google doodles have brought in bursts of freshness on the homepage of the site almost every single day since 1998. Some of the best doodles have also been interactive, letting people play short games, read tales and even get a glimpse into what goes on in the world of Google.

Google today is the world's premier search engine company but has also dabbed into a number of fields like driverless cars, phones and investing in start-ups.

Tags:
GoogleGoogle search engineGoogle doodle

Must Watch

Deshhit: Watch detailed analysis of all the major news of the day, September 26, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close