Google Chrome users can now seamlessly export passwords

London: Tech giant Google announced that with the latest update on its web browser, Chrome, users can now export passwords stored in the built-in password manager.

The new update, Google said, will allow users to move to a third-party password manager, like 1Password or LastPass with ease, as per a report that appeared on expree.co.uk.

This essentially means that Chrome users will be able to export their saved passwords in a text file in a simpler way. While it was possible to do this earlier as well, but with the new feature that Google is planning, the process will get much easier.

To install the new functionality, users of the desktop and Android version of Google Chrome may type the command "chrome://flags/#PasswordExport" into the address bar and hit the Enter key.

After this, the user may head to the Manage Passwords tab in the Settings menu to find the all-new overflow icon just before the list of Saved Passwords.

Upon clocking this, the user will be presented the option to export passwords with prompt asking users to confirm the download. Passwords exported from Google Chrome are then saved in a .csv file.

While password managers are a great way to ensure users have a unique login for each account, Google cautioned users that their passwords can be read in plain-text by anyone who has access to the file.

Recently, Google rolled out the Chrome 65 for desktops and Android. The Chrome version 66 is expected to hit beta soon and then the stable version will arrive. Exporting should be available across the line on Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS, and Android.

(With ANI inputs)