Android

Google introduces new Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie will also offer a new 'Digital Wellbeing' Dashboard that will help the user understand the amount of time spent on their phones.

Representational Image

Search engine giant Google introduced the much anticipated Android 9 Pie on Monday. Google released the features in the Android developer's blog.

According to the blog, the new Android 9 Pie comes with Artificial Intelligence, enabling the users to tailor their experience according to their needs.

Android introduced features like Adaptive Battery and Adaptive Brightness to prioritise battery usage of different apps and brightness adjustments in different settings. 

Android 9 comes with an App action feature which predicts actions based on the activities done on the phone. 

Android also introduced a new navigation system where the user can simply navigate through different apps by sliding up. This feature is similar to the one which Apple uses. 

Android 9 Pie will also offer a new 'Digital Wellbeing' Dashboard that will help the user understand the amount of time spent on their phones. The new App Timer allows the user to set a limit on the apps. It greys out the icon on the home screen when the time is up. 

Over-the-air updates have been rolled out and will be available to Pixel phones. Sony Mobile, Xiaomi, HMD Global, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and Essential, as well as all qualifying Android One devices, are expected to receive the update by the end of the fall. 

