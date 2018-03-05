Google launches free-to-use platform to learn with artificial intelligence

New Delhi: With the possibility of Artificial Intelligence (AI) playing an increased role in daily lives in the time to come, Google has sought to educate people on how best to understand and work with machines through an easy-to-learn platform named 'Learn With Google AI.'

Google has said that the platform was created by its Machine Learning experts to enable people to understand and use AI in solving complex as well as real-world problems, develop skills and learn about a variety of concepts. "To help everyone understand how AI can solve challenging problems, we’ve created a resource called Learn with Google AI," the company said in a blog post. "This site provides ways to learn about core ML concepts, develop and hone your ML skills, and apply ML to real-world problems. From deep learning experts looking for advanced tutorials and materials on TensorFlow, to "curious cats" who want to take their first steps with AI, anyone looking for educational content from ML experts at Google can find it here."

The tech giant says that the course will take approximately 15 hours to complete and has 40 different exercises. It is comprised of not just these exercises but also a wide range of interactive visualisations, modules and learning videos. The company also says that over 18,000 people who make use of Google services have enrolled so far.

The presence of AI is increasingly being seen in a wide variety of technologies being commonly used around the world. Apart from the positives, there are also several cons being feared of an increased role of AI. These range from fear of diminishing jobs to privacy fears. Tech giants like Google though are seeking to increase awareness and make people more comfortable with safe and secure AI.