Google launches Work Insights, allows admins to monitor workers in G-Suite apps

Work Insights can also be used to learn how how teams are collaborating across organization.

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google on Wednesday announced a new tool called Work Insights allows admins to monitor and check into the ways that G-Suite is deployed and used by employees in their organisations.

“With Work Insights—now available in beta—admins can quickly surface organizational insights about G Suite deployments at the team level (aggregated at 10 people or more) and understand adoption patterns for G Suite apps,” Google wrote in a blog post.

The new tool is built specifically to help businesses measure and understand the impact of internal digital transformation and also for when organisations transition from legacy tools to G-Suite apps.

The doption charts in Work Insights allows admins analyse trends and track deployment progress over time. “They can see which apps are widely adopted, and by which teams, as well as benchmark and identify which ones may need additional training on applications. This can be particularly valuable when an organization is transitioning from legacy tools to G Suite,” Google wrote.

Work Insights can also be used to learn how how teams are collaborating across organization.

“For example, an admin can quickly surface the percentage of users on the Sales team that are working with the Marketing team to see patterns, like if they’re working together in meetings or co-creating documents. This insight can help executives identify opportunities to strengthen collaboration and reduce siloes,” Google further stated.

Google also announced the general availability of the Investigation tool in its G-Suite Security Centre to help organisations simplify their security management. The Work Insights tool is available in the beta version and the Investigation tool is available for G Suite Enterprise customers.

