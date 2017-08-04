Google Play Store to rank apps based on performance

San Francisco: Google has announced that it will overhaul its search and discovery algorithms in an attempt to reduce bloat from Play Store.

Better-performing applications on the Play Store will be ranked higher than those with bugs and other performace issues, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

This also means apps with poor performance will be ranked lower in search results.

Google`s move comes after it realised that poorly-rated apps on Play Store were plagued by performance and stability issues.

Thousands of applications are added to the Google Play Store every day that include knockoffs of popular apps and often crash and drain smartphone batteries.