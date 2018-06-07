हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google rolls out Android P Beta 2 with consumer-centric OS updates

If you're already enrolled and received Beta 1, your update would be on your way soon.

New Delhi: In a bid to make it easy for users to navigate and use smart ways to access functions on Android devices, Google rolled out updates to the Android P Beta 2.

“Today we're releasing Android P Beta 2, an update that includes the final Android P APIs, the latest system images, and updated developer tools to help you get ready for the consumer release coming later in the summer,” Dave Burke, VP of Engineering wrote in the Android developers blog.

For Pixel devices, you can enroll your device in the Android Beta program and will automatically receive the update to Android P Beta 2 over-the-air.

Here is the full list of supported partner and Pixel devices for Android P Beta 2

  • Essential Phone
  • Google Pixel 2
  • Google Pixel 2 XL
  • Google Pixel
  • Google Pixel XL
  • Nokia 7 plus
  • OnePlus 6
  • Oppo R15 Pro
  • Sony Xperia XZ2
  • Vivo X21UD
  • Vivo X21
  • Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

The Android P Beta 2 is the latest update of our upcoming Android P platform and includes the final APIs (API level 28) as well as the official SDK, the blog mentioned.

“You can now show conversations, attach photos and stickers, and even suggest smart replies. You'll soon be able to use ML Kit to generate smart reply suggestions your app,” it said.

The blog further said that Android P introduces a system-managed dialog to prompt the user for any supported type of biometric authentication. Apps no longer need to build their own dialog -- instead they use the BiometricPrompt API to show the standard system dialog. In addition to Fingerprint (including in-display sensors), the API supports Face and Iris authentication.

Android P is due to be released later this year.

