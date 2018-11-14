हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google Safety Center with 9-language support now in India

The Safety Center will be made available in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu, Google said in a statement.

Google Safety Center with 9-language support now in India

New Delhi: Google on Wednesday expanded its Safety Center in Inida in nine languages.

“Starting today, we’re rolling out our newly expanded Safety Center in India. We’ve updated our resources and pulled even more tools, easy security tips and information into one site dedicated to educating and empowering people on important topics like data security, privacy controls and how to use technology in a way that is right for your family,” Google India said in a statement.

The newly expanded Safety Center will be made available in nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu, Google said.

“The Google Safety Centre is part of our ongoing commitment to give you tools and information to control how your data is used in Google services and help empower you to stay safe online. As technology continues to change the way we live, work, and play, our commitment to keeping you safe and secure online continues to grow,” the company said.

Earlier this month, Google made its Assistant on Google Home available for users in Hindi.

“Our team has been hard at work teaching the Assistant on Google Home to understand Hindi, and it will now respond to you with uniquely Indian contexts,” Google had said.

Tags:
GoogleGoogle Safety CenterGoogle InidaGoogle Safety Center Indian languages

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close