Google to roll out support for Hangouts Meet on iOS on June 19

iOS users who try to access Hangouts Meet will see a notification prompting them to install a security profile.

New Delhi: Google will start rolling out support for Hangouts Meet on iOS on June 19. Hangout Meet lets users to make video calls within groups and to each other.

“Currently, G Suite users in domains with advanced mobile device management enabled can use the Hangouts Meet iOS app without first installing the device policy profile. Following the launch, these users will be required to install the device policy profile (if they haven’t already) in order to continue using Hangouts Meet on their iOS devices,” G Suite team wrote in a blog post.

iOS users who try to access Hangouts Meet will see a notification prompting them to install a security profile. This notification will only appear for users on Hangouts Meet v16.0 and above, the blog said.

“Users on older versions of Hangouts Meet will be able to sign in to the app, but they’ll be unable to perform critical functions (e.g. to view and join meetings). They should upgrade to v16.0 so that they receive the prompt and can install the required device policy profile,” the blog added.

