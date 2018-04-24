Google unveils new search experience for job-seekers in India

New Delhi: Tech giant Google on Tuesday unveiled a new search experience for job-seekers in India that will allow users to find relevant employment opportunities from the company's search page.

Google has partnered with players like Aasaanjobs, Freshersworld, Headhonchos, IBM Talent Management Solutions, LinkedIn, Quezx, QuikrJobs, Shine.Com, T-Jobs, TimesJobs and Wisdomjobs for the offering.

Google's Vice President India and Southeast Asia, Rajan Anandan, said there was over 45 per cent increase in the number of job search queries in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2017. Of this, more than 50 per cent search was done through mobile phones.

He explained that small and medium businesses, which are the largest job-creators in the country, often find it difficult to list these opportunities online.

"We want to make discovery of relevant jobs easier and help people find opportunities that are near them... This new job search experience, powered by our partners and our open platform approach, attempts to bridge the gap (between employers and workforce)," he added.

On searching for terms like 'jobs near me' or 'jobs for freshers', users will see a special module with job listings. Clicking on any job in this listing will open an at-a-glance view information like job title, location, whether it is full-time or part-time, and other details.

From there, users can directly proceed to the job listing page on the partner's website and apply there.

To help job providers, Google has also released open documentation that will assist these organisations to make their job openings discoverable through the new search experience.