Pixel 3

Google unveils Pixel 3 and 3 XL; price and pre-order details here

Google promises an even better camera, wireless charging, new security chip, slimmer bazel design and - as expected,  Android 9 Pie straight out of the box.

The Pixel range of flagship smartphones from Google have been raved about for their camera performance, among other stellar highlights. On Tuesday, Google built on its strengths and took the covers off Pixel 3 and 3 XL which, the company claims, would raise the bar further in image capturing and processing abilities.

The phones would go on sale in India from November 1 and would cost Rs 71,000 for the 64gb variant and Rs 80,000 for the 128gb variant of Pixel 3. The Pixel 3 XL would cost 83,000 and Rs 92,000 for the two variants. Pre-orders start from October 11 and the two phones would be available through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics and Poorvika.

 

 

The range of smartphones in its latest avatar get a single 12.2-megapixel camera and dual front-facing cameras. What promises to enhance photos taken is a software that would strengthen camera performance using AI technology. The phones would click photos in burst mode and then automatically get rid of photos with even the minutest of blemishes like blur and eye blinks - presenting only the perfect shot. There is also Super Res Zoom which would enhance the final image presented to the user.

 

 

And while the photo-taking abilities of the Pixel 3 and 3XL are indeed their highlights, there are numerous other additions and enhancements as well. For the first time ever, the new Pixel phones would support wireless charging with Pixel Stand available separately for Rs 6,900.

The display gets a re-check and now has an even slimmer bezel profile. While the Pixel 3 gets a 5.5-inch screen, the 3XL gets a 6.3-inch display. Powering the unit is a Snapdragon 845 processor with only a 4GM RAM option along with a brand new Titan M security chip. Powering the whole unit would be a 3,440 mAh battery which can be quick-charged using a USB Type C 18W power adapter. There are three colour options - Just Black, Clearly White and Not Just Pink.

Straight out of the box, the new Pixels would come with Android 9 Pie and will have gesture navigation instead of the conventional back, home and return buttons. The phones also have a feature embedded - currntly in the US only - which, Google says, would be able to screen spam calls and allow users to fine-tune call experience.

