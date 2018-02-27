Google's digital payment app Tez integrates with SBI: All you need to know

New Delhi: Google on Tuesday announced a deeper integration with the State Bank of India (SBI) for its digital payment app "Tez". The integration will allow users to now create a SBI UPI Id -- @oksbi and get access to exclusive offers for the SBI customers.

Launched in September last year, Tez app is available in English and seven other languages -- Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

The app is built on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), allowing users make payments from their bank accounts to other accounts from over 70 UPI-enabled banks.

Google has tweeted:

A new partner joins us on our journey towards making money simple for India. It's great to be working together with @TheOfficialSBI. pic.twitter.com/k8RwNIYI9z — Tez by Google (@TezbyGoogle) February 27, 2018

This is how Google Tez works

The user interface is fairly simple and the user is asked to sign into the application using the mobile number that is registered with the bank account.

The user then receives an OTP via SMS and the registration is completed after an email id is provided.

The app lets the user pay bills, send money and receive payments directly into their bank accounts (after the app is linked to their bank account to verify ownership).

There is also an option to send a text message from their registered phone number through Google "Tez" app.

The user is then asked to add a UPI PIN and then they can start making payments.

To ensure the security of the user, "Tez" makes use of either Google`s 4-digit security PIN or screen/pattern lock to open the app each time.

The app`s "Cash Mode" works quite like the NFC feature and lets the user send or receive payments to anyone nearby without sharing details such as their bank account number or mobile number.

The app makes use of QR scan and lets the user make or receive payments after they find the other user.