Govt not in favour of concessions to Apple for setting up manufacturing unit in India: Sources

New Delhi: In what could be a major blow to Apple Inc in its plan to set up a manufacturing unit in India, the Commerce Ministry is reportedly not in favour of concessions to the US tech giant for the same.

Top government sources are reported to have said that the Commerce Ministry was not in favour of concessions to Apple Inc.

#CommerceMinistry not in favour of concessions to #Apple for setting up manufacturing unit in India: Top govt sources. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 3, 2017

No other company is asking for concessions to set up mobile manufacturing unit in the country, the government sources added.

Earlier in December, Apple Inc officials met the top brass of the Ministry amid its plans to open stores in India without initially having to source components locally.

In November, the US-based iPhone maker Apple had also sought incentives from the government to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.

In a communication to the government, the Cupertino-based technology major has asked for incentives related to the Department of Revenue and Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeITY), PTI had reported then.

As per reports, Apple is planning to set up its manufacturing unit in Bengaluru.