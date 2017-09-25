close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hitachi Vantara unveils new IoT appliance

Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd, on Monday unveiled a new appliance for Internet of Things (IoT) deployments which is powered by the company`s IoT platform "Lumada".

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 15:49

Bengaluru: Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd, on Monday unveiled a new appliance for Internet of Things (IoT) deployments which is powered by the company`s IoT platform "Lumada".

The "Hitachi IoT Appliance", which will be delivered as a turn-key system, uses "hyperconverged-microservices" architecture with networking technologies and comes fully integrated with the latest "Lumada" software.

"Hitachi IoT Appliance combines the best of Hitachi`s trusted IT infrastructure and data management solutions integrated with our intelligent, flexible and composable Lumada software and enhanced security features," said Gaurav Bora, vice President, Industrial IoT Product Management, Hitachi Vantara, in a statement.

The appliance will provide a plug-and-play solution that can be quickly deployed and be production-ready and allow users to connect, monitor and extract actionable insights from their business and industrial assets.

"Hitachi IoT Appliance" will be available later this year.

"Our customers can now more quickly extract value and insight from their physical and digital assets, to support better decision-making and digital innovations that ultimately can help them to transform their businesses," Bora added. 

Headquartered at Santa Clara, California, Hitachi Vantara was launched last week to deliver data-driven solutions for commercial and industrial enterprises.

 

TAGS

Hitachi VantaraHitachi LtdInternet of ThingsIoTLumbadaLumbada software

From Zee News

BHEL gets shareholders&#039; nod for bonus share, 79% dividend
Companies

BHEL gets shareholders' nod for bonus share, 79% divid...

Top 5 reasons why Sensex plunged over 400 points today
Markets

Top 5 reasons why Sensex plunged over 400 points today

Japan raising up to $11.6 billion in postal giant share sale
International Business

Japan raising up to $11.6 billion in postal giant share sal...

China says growth of key debt ratio clearly slowing, stabilising
International Business

China says growth of key debt ratio clearly slowing, stabil...

ONGC to acquire HPCL in block deal in Nov-Dec
Companies

ONGC to acquire HPCL in block deal in Nov-Dec

Ford Endeavour costlier by up to Rs 1.8 lakh post cess hike
Auto News

Ford Endeavour costlier by up to Rs 1.8 lakh post cess hike

Aircel-Maxis case: ED attaches Rs 1.16 crore assets of Karti Chidambaram
Companies

Aircel-Maxis case: ED attaches Rs 1.16 crore assets of Kart...

Markets

Capacit'e Infraprojects soars 60% in market debut

RBI intervening to stem rupee&#039;s appreciation: CEA Arvind Subramanian
Markets

RBI intervening to stem rupee's appreciation: CEA Arvi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video