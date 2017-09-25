Hitachi Vantara unveils new IoT appliance

Bengaluru: Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd, on Monday unveiled a new appliance for Internet of Things (IoT) deployments which is powered by the company`s IoT platform "Lumada".

The "Hitachi IoT Appliance", which will be delivered as a turn-key system, uses "hyperconverged-microservices" architecture with networking technologies and comes fully integrated with the latest "Lumada" software.

"Hitachi IoT Appliance combines the best of Hitachi`s trusted IT infrastructure and data management solutions integrated with our intelligent, flexible and composable Lumada software and enhanced security features," said Gaurav Bora, vice President, Industrial IoT Product Management, Hitachi Vantara, in a statement.

The appliance will provide a plug-and-play solution that can be quickly deployed and be production-ready and allow users to connect, monitor and extract actionable insights from their business and industrial assets.

"Hitachi IoT Appliance" will be available later this year.

"Our customers can now more quickly extract value and insight from their physical and digital assets, to support better decision-making and digital innovations that ultimately can help them to transform their businesses," Bora added.

Headquartered at Santa Clara, California, Hitachi Vantara was launched last week to deliver data-driven solutions for commercial and industrial enterprises.