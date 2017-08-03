HP unveils new POS system with enhanced security

New Delhi: HP has unveiled a new point-of-sale (POS) system to reinvent how technology can transform the in-store experience for customers.

The `ElitePOS` features a modular design and boxy POS terminals, commonly used in retail environments.

"The new HP `ElitePOS` solution is built for versatility that can adapt to multiple retail and hospitality environments, while still offering the security, performance and long-term durability that our customers expect from HP," said Aaron Weiss, General Manager (Retail) HP, in a statement.

The new POS system comes with an optional barcode scanner and standalone printer for a consistent design aesthetic across peripherals.

"For retailers who want a clutter-free counter space, or who need greater versatility in the placement of their point-of-sale terminal, the display can be separated from the input/output (I/O) base for maximum placement versatility," the company noted.

Most of the breaches in the retail industry that contain data loss are caused by POS intrusions.

To protect the ElitePOS from such breaches, HP has equipped it with a physical security with an optional bolt-to-counter configuration, and external fingerprint reader for secure login. Also, its BIOS-level device security provides protection in the event of a malware attack.

Its "Device Guard" lets IT managers create rules to run only signed, trusted and approved applications on the POS system to help protect against walk-up and low-level attacks through USB ports.

The `ElitePOS` will be available in August at the company`s 250,000 global partners.