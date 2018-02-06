HTC U11+ launched in India with 6-inch, 18:9 display. Check price and other details

Taiwanese handset maker HTC on Tuesday launched "U11+" in India for Rs 56,990. The smartphone will go on sale starting from February 7 on e-commerce firm Flipkart.

The smartphone sports a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

HTC "U11+" comes with the loudest-ever HTC "BoomSound" with 30 percent more volume and HTC USonic earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the company said in a release.

The device sports IP68 weather-resistant liquid surface design and is fuelled by a 3,930 mAh battery.There is a 12 MP UltraPixel camera with autofocus and an 8MP selfie camera.

According to reports, the HTC U11+ was originally launched in two variants – 64GB storage with 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage with 6GB RAM. However, in India, HTC has only launched the 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage variant. The HTC U11+, as the name suggests, is the bigger variant of the already launched U11.

The HTC U11+ comes with a taller display with very thin bezels, and 18:9 aspect ratio. Just like the U11, the U11+ also comes with on-screen buttons. Among its USPs, is the Edge Sense technology. With this technology, squeezing the smartphone can open an Edge launcher, which allows users to use shortcuts for the camera, apps, and settings on the smartphone. For audio, the smartphone is equipped with BoomSound speakers that the company claims offers 30 percent louder sound.

On the software front, it runs Android 8.0 Oreo with SenseUI out-of-the-box. Keeping the smartphone ticking is a 3,930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.