Idea offers up to Rs 2,000 cashback on Karbonn phones

New Delhi: Amid a raging price war among telecom operators, Idea Cellular today lined up for its customer's fresh cashback offers on various smartphones and feature phones from Karbonn.

The cashbacks range from Rs 1,000-2,000 depending on the handset, and will be available from February 1.

A cashback offer of Rs 1,500 on Karbonn Smartphones (A41 Power, A9 Indian) and Rs 2,000 (on Yuva 2) will "considerably bring down the cost of ownership of 4G devices for Idea customers", an Idea statement said.

For A41 Power, A9 Indian (priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,699 respectively), Rs 500 will be credited in the Idea Money wallet at the end of 18 months, and the balance Rs 1,000 at the end of 36 months.

"To avail the cashback on A41 Power, A9 Indian and Yuva 2, customers need to have a cumulative recharge value of Rs 3,000 for the first 18 months and the same amount during the next 18 months period," it added.

The statement said customers can go for Rs 169 recharge which will give them unlimited local and STD Calls, free roaming, 1GB/day Data, and 100 SMS per day, with 28-day validity.

In the feature phone segment, the company has announced a cashback of Rs 1,000 on Karbonn handsets (K310n, K24+, and K9 Jumbo).

"For availing the offer on feature phones, Idea customers need to do a cumulative recharge of Rs 2,700 in the first 18 months to get cashback of Rs 500, and another Rs 2,700 between 19-36 months to get the remaining Rs 500," Idea said.

Cashback will be offered in the form of talktime in the customer's main account, it added.

The move comes at a time when telecom sector has entered into a fresh round of tariff war and offers. Recently, Reliance Jio decided to offer 500 MB extra data to its subscribers using 1GB and 1.5 GB per day data packs with effect from January 26.

It also announced lowest rental plan of Rs 49 in which it will offer unlimited voice and data for 28 days for JioPhone subscribers, effective January 26.