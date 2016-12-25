India made 609 requests to Facebook for preserving account records
New York: Indian government agencies sent 609 requests to social networking site Facebook to preserve account records of 850 users/accounts in the first half of the year, the fourth highest after the US, Canada and Brazil.
This is the first time that the US-based firm has disclosed the number of 'preservation requests' it receives across countries from government agencies as part of its Government Requests Report.
"We will take steps to preserve account records in connection with official criminal investigations for 90 days pending our receipt of formal legal process," it said.
Facebook Deputy General Counsel Chris Sonderby said when Facebook receives a preservation request, it will preserve a temporary snapshot of the relevant account information.
"We do not disclose any of the preserved records unless and until we receive formal and valid legal process. During this reporting period, we received 38,675 preservation requests for 67,129 accounts," he added.
According to the report, the US had requested 31,893 preservations, while Canada and Brazil had 1,163 and 777 such requests, respectively in the first half of 2016.
India also made 6,324 data requests during January-June 2016, up from 5,561 in the previous six months. Facebook said it was able to produce "some data" in 53.59 per cent of the cases, up from just over 50 per cent as stated in the previous report.
"We respond to valid requests relating to criminal cases. Each and every request we receive is checked for legal sufficiency and we reject or require greater specificity on requests that are overly broad or vague," it said.
With PTI Inputs
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary in conversation with Aamir Khan and team Dangal
- People have tried to give demonetisation a communal face, says PM Modi
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Note ban will ensure that black money hoarders are not shown any mercy: PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of pathetic conditions of unemployment in India
- This Geeta Phogat real fight will put Dangal to shame — WATCH
- Ravichandran Ashwin becomes father of a baby girl; wife announces news in coolest manner possible
- Zeenat Aman reacts to Sunny Leone’s 'Laila Main Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
- Mohammed Shami hits back on social media dogmatism, asks trollers first do self introspection
- Dangal: Aamir Khan-starrer gets most important detail of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match wrong