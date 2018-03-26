India ranks 109th globally in mobile broadband speed at 9.01 mbps: Report

New Delhi: India is ranked 67th for fixed broadband and 109th for mobile internet speeds in February, according to internet speed testing analysis firm Ookla.

"As of February, the Index ranks India 67th for fixed broadband speeds," the firm, which owns Speedtest app, said in a report.

India's performance in fixed broadband download speeds has gone up from average speeds of 18.82 megabit per second (mbps) in November 2017 to 20.72 mbps in February 2018; however, it remains below global average download speed of 42.71 mbps, as per the Ookla's Speedtest Global Index.

"India's rank in terms of mobile internet download speed remains same at 109th but average download speeds have risen to 9.01 mbps in February from 8.80 mbps in November last year," the report said.

As per the index, global average mobile broadband download speed was 22.16 mbps in February. "The country captured the second slot in terms of showing most improvement in mobile data speeds," the report said.

India's neighbour China was ranked 26th with an average mobile broadband download speed of 33.96 mbps, Sri Lanka 82nd, Pakistan 92nd, Bangladesh 115th and Nepal 118th.

The February Speedtest Global Index shows Norway at pole position in the world for mobile internet with an average download speed of 62.07 Mbps. Singapore takes the top spot for fixed broadband with a 161.53 Mbps average download.

India's neighbouring countries China was ranked 20th, Sri Lanka 76th, Bangladesh 86th, Nepal 89th and Pakistan 112nd, in terms of fixed line broadband download speed.

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index compares internet speed data from around the world monthly with help of 7,021 servers globally, out of which 439 Speedtest servers are present in India, the report said.