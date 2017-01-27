close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»
﻿

IndiGo says Twitter account 'compromised', probing matter

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 00:15
IndiGo says Twitter account &#039;compromised&#039;, probing matter

New Delhi: In the latest, Indigo, the private carrier on Thursday claimed that its Twitter account was "compromised" and it is investigating the matter.

"Our handle was compromised @8:32pm on 26 Jan 2017. Our team is investigating the matter. We have taken precautionary actions," IndiGo said in a tweet.

The airline's team is investigating the matter, it said.

The budget airline, which started in 2006, now has a fleet of 126 aircraft today and currently operates flights on 41 destinations, including 36 domestic and five international. 

First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 00:15

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.