IndiGo says Twitter account 'compromised', probing matter
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 00:15
New Delhi: In the latest, Indigo, the private carrier on Thursday claimed that its Twitter account was "compromised" and it is investigating the matter.
"Our handle was compromised @8:32pm on 26 Jan 2017. Our team is investigating the matter. We have taken precautionary actions," IndiGo said in a tweet.
The airline's team is investigating the matter, it said.
The budget airline, which started in 2006, now has a fleet of 126 aircraft today and currently operates flights on 41 destinations, including 36 domestic and five international.
First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 00:15
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- IND vs ENG, 1st T20I - As it happened..
- Muslim extremist organisations planning 9/11 type attacks using aeroplanes, says intelligence; security beefed up for Republic Day
- MS Dhoni's batting drill: Former captain challenges death overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah — MUST WATCH
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in colours of Indian flag; PICS massively go viral on social media