Instagram adds six new Superzoom effects to make your Stories more dramatic

The new set includes a heart-filled fog with music, paparazzi camera flashes, fire with rock music in the background, a big red X, black leaves against a melancholy soundtrack.

Representational image: Pixabay

California: Now, you will have new Superzoom effects to add to your Instagram stories.

The new set includes a heart-filled fog with music, paparazzi camera flashes, fire with rock music in the background, a big red X, black leaves against a melancholy soundtrack, surprise effect with an evil audio, a TV programme effect and beats effect for those dance stories.

The new effects will be available alongside the previous four effects.

As Mashable reports, the new set is not available for everyone just yet as it is a gradual roll out.

