Intex extends e-payment services for Android users
Hyderabad: Intex Technologies has announced its in-house digital e-payment app has gone live on Google Play Store for all Android users outside Intex as well.
Built and designed on a highly safe and secure encrypted platform, the app, `Intex MyWalle', is free to download with full proof security, the company said today.
This is the brand's step towards facilitating day-to- day payments for all mobile users in seamless manner and contributing to government's vision of making India a cashless economy, the company said in a statement.
Intex partnered with Tata mRupee last year to foray into the digital payment ecosystem with both B2C & Retail assisted models with vision of making consumers? daily transactional needs quicker and convenient.
Intex MyWallet is equipped with a wide range of payment options across segments ranging from recharging the phone to paying utility bills like postpaid, gas, electricity, DTH, landline and data card.
The wallet also allows users to book Railway tickets through IRCTC and other entertainment bookings through various gift voucher & coupons. The app allows users to send and receive money at ease as well, it said.
To further build the digital ecosystem, the company is planning to implement Intex retailer portal wherein the customers will find additional opportunities to get higher share of customers? wallet by offering retail assisted services.
