Intex launches Multimedia Trolley Speaker T-200, Tower Speaker with Dual Mike

New Delhi: Intex Technologies on Thursday launched two new speakers – Multimedia Trolley Speaker T-200 and Tower Speaker TW XH 15000 FMB priced at Rs 14799 and Rs 4150 respectively.

“The new models are specially designed to cater to the needs of music lovers who like to be on the move and live life to it’s fullest,” the company said in a statement.

The portable design Multimedia Trolley Speaker T-200 comes with an ‘easy to grip’ handle to convert the Speaker into a trolley and move it anywhere you want. The speaker is equipped with 7.4V/2200mAh rechargeable battery. The speaker is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, USB port, TF card and built-in FM tuner. It has multiple connectivity options and is AUX Audio input compatible with DVD/PC/LCD TV and comes with crystal-clear sound.

Tower Speaker – TW XH 15000 FMB (Dual) is a high-performance 3 way speakers tower system that gives 80W + 80W output with crystal clear dynamic super sound. It has multiple connectivity options via Bluetooth, USB & AUX. The speakers come with dual cordless MICS with Dual Wired MIC Socket with MIC control & Echo Level Control.