iPhone turns 10 today, Tim Cook says the best is yet to come

New Delhi: "Today Apple is going to reinvent the phone,'Steve Jobs told the crowd at Macworld on January 9, 2007, "and here it is', said Jobs pulling out the first iPhone to show the audience.'iPhones celebrate its 9th anniversary of what the company calls the ‘gold standard’ for smartphones - iPhone.

iPhones had revolutionised phones with three products in one — “a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone and a breakthrough internet communications device.”

Apple has sold over one billion units of iphones since the first launch, which has been the key driver of Apple sales so far.

“iPhone is an essential part of our customers’ lives, and today more than ever it is redefining the way we communicate, entertain, work and live,” said Tim Cook. “iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come, Cook added.”

Apple has released several iPhone models:iPhone 7,iPhone 7 Plus,iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 4S, iPhone 3 and more.

“iPhone is how we make voice and FaceTime calls, how we shoot and share Live Photos and 4K videos, how we listen to streaming music, how we use social media, how we play games, how we get directions and find new places, how we pay for things, how we surf the web, do email, manage our contacts and calendars, how we listen to podcasts, watch TV, movies and sports, and how we manage our fitness and health. iPhone has become all of these things and more. And I believe we are just getting started", said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.