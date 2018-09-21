हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
iPhone XS, XS Max arrive on Jio; customers can pre-order on Friday

The customers can pre-order on the Jio website, Reliance Digital, MyJio stores as well as on MyJio app. 

iPhone XS, XS Max arrive on Jio; customers can pre-order on Friday

Jio has announced that the latest variants of the iPhone-- iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max -- are now available on Jio and customers can pre-order them starting Friday.

Both the devices will be available in stores starting September 28. The customers can pre-order on the Jio website, Reliance Digital, MyJio stores as well as on MyJio app. Jio will enable eSIM feature on the new iPhones for both prepaid and postpaid Jio users. 

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the most advanced iPhones ever. Both the phones introduce Dual SIM to iPhone through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.

Both the phones feature stunning 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina displays that offer remarkable brightness and true blacks while showing 60 percent greater dynamic range in HDR photos.

They also bring an improved dual camera system that offers breakthrough photo and video features, A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine, faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, longer battery life, splash and water resistance, the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, a beautiful new gold finish that joins silver and space gray, and introduce Gigabit-class LTE for even faster download speeds. 

iPhone XS Max offers a more immersive experience with over 3 million pixels for videos, movies and games, offering the largest display ever in an iPhone. Both phones introduce Dual SIM to iPhone through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.

The tariffs will be industry-defining for both prepaid and postpaid users. All plans offer high-speed data to meet distinct user requirements, over and above the free voice, SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio’s premium applications. 

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (“Jio”) is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (“RIL”).

