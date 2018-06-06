हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jeff Bezos thanks users on Amazon India's 5th Anniversary, offers cashback online

Bezos has committed an investment of USD 5 billion in the Indian market.

New Delhi: Amazon India is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India. Company's Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos wrote a heartfelt letter and thanked the users for their patronage.

"On our fifth anniversary in India, I want to say thank you for your support and for making Amazon.in the most visited shopping site in India for the last two years," Bezos wrote.

Amazon is also offering cashback to online users on the occasion.

“To celebrate our five year anniversary and to say thank you for your support, we want to extend this offer: If you spend Rs 1,000 or more on Amazon.in today, using any digital payment method, you will recieve Rs 250 cashback as Amazon Pay balance,” he wrote.
"The progress is energising...We're five years into our journey but as we say here at Amazon, it's still Day 1, and I'm energised and humbled by the opportunities ahead," he further added.

The company, which is competing with homegrown rival Flipkart in the Indian market, has pumped in substantial funding to expand its operations in the country and build delivery infrastructure.

 The company is also investing significant money in marketing and promotions as it looks to bring more consumers to its online shopping platform.

With PTI Inputs

