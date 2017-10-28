Jio effect: Vodafone offers 1GB per day 4G data, unlimited calls at Rs 496

New Delhi: Telecom major Vodafone has come up with two new attractive voice offers for prepaid customers in Delgi-NCR region. The new offering come in form of two plans – Rs 496 and Rs 177 – which offer unlimited local and STD as well as free national roaming (incoming and outgoing), but vary on data and validity.

The new subscribers who join Vodafone SuperNet 4G network will be eligible for the voice plans.

About voice plans

The prepaid customers can avail 1GB of data per day for 84 days under Rs 496 plan. The Rs 177 will offer 1GB for 28 days.

This is a First Recharge offer for new customers and for those who have ported their numbers from a different operator.

This plan is in direct competition with the Rs. 459 plan offered by Reliance Jio which has similar benefits along with the addition of free SMSes and access to its apps.