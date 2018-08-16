हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jio GigaFiber monthly plans

Jio GigaFiber registrations begins Jio.com: Here's how to do it

Check out what the leaked reports say about GigaFiber data plans.

Jio GigaFiber registrations begins Jio.com: Here&#039;s how to do it

New Delhi: Reliance Industries has started accepting registration for its fixed-line broadband services Jio GigaFiber. The registrations kicked off on Wednesday (August 15).

While announcing the broadband services at the RIL 41st Annual General Meeting, Chairman Mukesh Ambani had said, "We will extend fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions,".

Jio GigaFiber will provide ultra high-definition entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing from a living room, voice-activated virtual assistance, virtual reality gaming, digital shopping and immersive experiences.

If you haven't yet registered for the services, here is how to register for Jio GigaFiber broadband

  • Go to the official website of GigaFiber page.
  • You will be asked to enter your address by pressing the Change button.
  • Select either your home address or your office address and push the confirm button.
  • Now you will be asked to enter your address, mobile number.
  • Punch in your details, and hit the Generate OTP button.
  • Enter the OTP and select the type of locality punch the Submit button.
  • Your registration will be done.

Although there is no official confirmation on the launch date of the service, media reports say that it may be launched in November.

Some media reports have got their hands on the leaked monthly plans of the Reliance Jio GigaFiber.

Here is what we know so far about the leaked plans:

Rs 500 plan: 300GB of data for one month at download speed of 50Mbps.

Rs 750 plan: 450GB of data for one month at a download speed of 50Mbps.

Rs 999 plan: 600GB of data for one month at a download speed of 100Mbps.

Rs 1,299 plan: 750GB of data for one month at a download speed of 100Mbps.

Rs 1,500 plan: 900GB of data for one month at a download speed of 150Mbps.

