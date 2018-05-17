Jio ties up with Screenz for entertainment-based gamification

Mumbai: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on Thursday announced an exclusive partnership for the Indian market with Screenz for entertainment-based interactivity.

“With this exclusive partnership, Jio Screenz will become the largest platform and one of the only integrated providers of entertainment-based gamification in India,” the company said in a statement.

The features on this platform are adaptable for varied content, allowing for live, real-time interactions between broadcasters and viewers, keeping them watching and engaged, the company said.

Jio Screenz Platform allows a real time two-way conversation between broadcasters and viewers in form of quizzes, polls and votes during a TV show. It provides an easy to use Content Management System (CMS) that enables broadcasters to design, create and launch interactive engagements.

Jio Screenz supports various social networks like Google, Facebook and Twitter. This can be enabled on any digital App using SDK with support on Android, iOS and Jio Kai-OS.

This will empower broadcasters and publishers to create engaging content with robust scalability. The features on this platform are highly adaptable for varied content, allowing for live, real-time interactions between broadcasters and viewers, keeping them watching and engaged, Jio said.

Last week, Jio announced the launch of the world’s first artificial intelligence-based brand engagement platform called JioInteract.