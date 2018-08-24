हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kika tech

Kika Tech launches Indian keyboard for android devices

Kika Indian keyboard supports 22 official Indian languages and 16 non-official language.

New Delhi: Kika tech has launched keyboard for android devices in India through Partnerships with Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, VIVO, OPPO, Lenovo and Meizu. The Kika Indian keyboard is to download.

The preloaded default keyboard with AI features is aimed for Indians who do not speak english and primarily communicate in their own native language. “Kika's Indian Keyboard bridges the linguistic digital divide in the country, empowering users with communication tools to bridge that gap,” the company said in a statement.

Kika Indian keyboard supports 22 official Indian languages and 16 non-official languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu. Also supports 10 local languages that can be inputted using QWERTY English keyboard, enabling users to type Hinglish and Banglish with the best of the industry input efficiency.

The AI powered keyboard can give text predictions and autocorrection in Hindi and Bengali and provides ease of switch from local characters to latin letters. It provides pop motion and thousands of custom themes and stickers in the Kika keyboard store, offering users with comprehensive choices.

 

