Laptops may soon be banned from checked-in bags

New Delhi: Amidst cases of smartphones catching fire on-board flight, international aviation agencies are also contemplating banning big PEDs like laptops from check-in bags.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has come up with a proposal regarding this and the United Nations will be studying the proposal in coming months, a report in the Extremetech said.

The FAA filed a paper with the UN agency on tests showing that when a laptop’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery overheats in close proximity to an aerosol spray can, it can cause an explosion capable of disabling an airliner’s fire suppression system, the report said.

The fire could then rage unchecked, leading to “the loss of the aircraft,” the paper said.

Media reports have added that India may also follow suit once a decision is taken by any leading aviation agency.

European regulators too in the past had warned that hundreds of devices in the hold on long-haul flights could potentially compromise safety by increasing the risk of fire from poorly deactivated lithium-ion batteries.

Last year, top airlines had globally banned the use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones during flights following reports of battery explosion.

Airlines have previously banned hoverboards from planes due to battery-fire risks.

Earlier this year, the US had imposed a ban on laptops in the cabins of planes coming into the country from 10 Middle Eastern airports for security reasons. The ban was later fully lifted in July after officials said airports in the region had taken other steps to increase security.