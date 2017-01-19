LeEco announces discounts on products this Republic Day
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 19:19
New Delhi: LeMall.com, online marketplace for Chinese internet technology conglomerate LeEco, will offer discounts on its products during the Republic Day sale from January 20 to 25. The company announced it on Thursday.
Users purchasing LeEco`s super TV "Super3 X55" can get cash back up to Rs 4,000 on all debit and credit cards.
Users can also avail 10 per cent discount on Bluetooth speakers, LeMe Bluetooth headphones, CDLA earphones and reverse in-ear headphones etc.
Apart from these offers, there are coupons worth up to Rs 1,500 on LeEco social media handles and LeMe community, the company said in a statement.
With IANS Inputs
First Published: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 19:19
