हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LG rollable OLED TV

LG debuts world’s first rollable OLED TV at Consumer Electronics Show 2019

LG’s rollable OLED TV uses the flexibility of 2 an OLED panel made of organic materials.

LG debuts world’s first rollable OLED TV at Consumer Electronics Show 2019
Image Courtesy: lg.com

Las Vegas: South Korean consumer electronics major LG introduced the world’s first rollable OLED TV –the LG signature OLED TV R (model 65R9).

“The “R” in the new LG signature OLED TV R is about creating a revolution in home entertainment and redefining space through its ability to rise and roll-up at the touch of a button,” LG said in its company release.

LG’s rollable OLED TV uses the flexibility of 2 an OLED panel made of organic materials. The LG signature OLED TV R can transform itself to offer three different viewing options – Full View, Line View and Zero View.

The rollable OLED TV comes with AI picture and sound quality powered by LG’s second generation α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor.

The company said that Users can use their own voice to get things done with Amazon Alexa, a new addition to LG’s AI TV lineup in 2019, and the support of Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

With AirPlay 2, users can easily play videos directly from their Apple devices, iTunes and other video apps, music or photos to their LG signature OLED TV R.

With Apple HomeKit support, customers will be able to control their LG TV using the Home app or by asking Siri. Line View allows the LG signature OLED TV R to be partially unrolled, allowing for management of specific tasks that do not require the full TV screen.

In Line View, users can choose from features such as Clock mode to check the time and weather, Frame mode to enjoy family photos shared from a smartphone, Mood mode to create a more relaxing atmosphere as well as others including Music and Home Dashboard.

When in Zero View, all 65 inches of the LG signature OLED TV R are hidden from view and tucked away in the base. Even in Zero View, users can enjoy music and other audio content which resonate from the 4.2-channel, 100W front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system, LG said.

Tags:
LG rollable OLED TVworld’s first rollable OLED TVLG signature OLED TV RCES 2019Consumer Electronics Show 2019

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close