हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rohit Prasad

Meet Rohit Prasad, the man from Ranchi whose brainchild is Amazon’s Alexa

Alexa has become a household name in India and other parts of the world. The Amazon module that works on the concept of voice recognition got immensely popular within no time. But do you know who the brain behind the machine is? It is the brainchild of an Indian man, Rohit Prasad, who hails from Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

Meet Rohit Prasad, the man from Ranchi whose brainchild is Amazon’s Alexa
Pic Courtesy: The Amazon Blog

Alexa has become a household name in India and other parts of the world. The Amazon module that works on the concept of voice recognition got immensely popular within no time. But do you know who the brain behind the machine is? It is the brainchild of an Indian man, Rohit Prasad, who hails from Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

Currently working as Vice President and Head Scientist of Alexa Artificial Intelligence at Amazon, Prasad appeared on the 15th position on the Recode’s list of 100 people in technology, business and media who mattered in 2017.

Though Prasad is now settled abroad, he did his schooling and engineering from Ranchi. He studied in DAV Public School in Ranchi, and later went on to pursue engineering from Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra, a village near the Jharkhand capital.

After completing his engineering, Prasad decided to go abroad for further studies. He pursued MS in Electrical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology and completed the same in 1999. Following this, he joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for an executive MBA programme.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Prasad joined Raytheon BBN Technologies in July 1999 as a staff scientist. In the same company, he went on to rise to the position of Deputy Manager and Senior Director of Speech, Language and Multimedia Business Unit.

He left the company in 2013 to join Amazon, where he reached new heights, not just as a professional, but also as an innovator. He worked with Amazon for three years as the Director of Machine Learning, Alexa, and was elevated in 2016 as the Vice President and Head Scientist of Alexa Artificial Intelligence.

Tags:
Rohit PrasadAlexaAmazon AlexaAmazonAlexa founder

Must Watch

News 100: Heavy rains is Gwalior lead to over flow of rivers and gullies

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close