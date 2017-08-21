close
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 18:49
Microsoft acquires Cloud firm Cycle Computing

New Delhi: To accelerate big computing in the Cloud, Microsoft has acquired Cycle Computing, a leader in cloud computing orchestration, for an undisclosed sum.

With this acquisition, Microsoft can now leverage its expertise in extending and migrating Linux and Windows based High Performance Computing (HPC) jobs to the Cloud.

"The Cloud is quickly changing the world of Big Compute, giving customers the on-demand power and infrastructure necessary to run massive workloads at scale without the overhead," the company said in a blog post recently. 

"The acquisition of Cycle Computing will help make it easier for Azure customers to use HPC and other Big Computing capabilities in the Cloud and help customers accelerate their movement to the Cloud," it added.

Customers are witnessing explosive growth on Azure in the areas of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and deep learning. 

"As customers continue to look for faster, more efficient ways to run their workloads, Cycle Computing`s depth and expertise around massively scalable applications make them a great fit to join our Microsoft team," the post read. 

