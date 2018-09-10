Microsoft allows Windows 7 users to pay for security until 2023

Washington: Microsoft has announced that existing Windows 7 corporate and institutional users can continue using the older OS and pay for extended security update through January 2023.

The announcement is like a step backward for the company which has been aggressively pushing its Windows 10 OS to everyone for a `modern desktop`.

In its blog, the company noted that for those trying to secure the old Windows 7 OS will be a costly affair.

The Extended Security Updates (ESU) will increase year-on-year between 2020 and 2023. The longer you hold on to the older software, the costlier it gets.To make the transition easier for enterprises upgrading to Windows 10 and Office 365 ProPlus, Microsoft also announced cloud-based analytics tools, app compatibility for upgrades, and additional deployment flexibility with servicing and support changes.