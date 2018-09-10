हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Microsoft

Microsoft allows Windows 7 users to pay for security until 2023

The announcement is like a step backward for the company which has been aggressively pushing its Windows 10 OS to everyone for a `modern desktop`.

Microsoft allows Windows 7 users to pay for security until 2023

Washington: Microsoft has announced that existing Windows 7 corporate and institutional users can continue using the older OS and pay for extended security update through January 2023.

The announcement is like a step backward for the company which has been aggressively pushing its Windows 10 OS to everyone for a `modern desktop`.

In its blog, the company noted that for those trying to secure the old Windows 7 OS will be a costly affair.

The Extended Security Updates (ESU) will increase year-on-year between 2020 and 2023. The longer you hold on to the older software, the costlier it gets.To make the transition easier for enterprises upgrading to Windows 10 and Office 365 ProPlus, Microsoft also announced cloud-based analytics tools, app compatibility for upgrades, and additional deployment flexibility with servicing and support changes.

Tags:
Microsoftwindows 7Microsoft OSWindows 10 OS

Must Watch

Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi joins protest against fuel price hike