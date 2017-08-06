close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Microsoft confirms Spotify for Xbox One app

Spotify was made available as a desktop version for devices enabled with Windows 10, rather than a Windows App that works on Xbox One devices.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 18:42
Microsoft confirms Spotify for Xbox One app

New York: Amid reports of online music portal Spotify being roped into a version for the Xbox One, technology MNC Microsoft confirmed the existence of the same.

The Spotify app, spotted by Reddit members can be seen for around a brief second in the Xbox One Guide in Microsoft`s latest YouTube video, which also confirmed that Spotify would function as a background app, even while the games are played, reports The Verge. Earlier, reports suggested that Microsoft was testing Spotify for Xbox One internally, and slated to launch soon.

Spotify was made available as a desktop version for devices enabled with Windows 10, rather than a Windows App that works on Xbox One devices.

Whether the Spotify app for Xbox One will be a universal Windows App has not been disclosed so far, Microsoft`s console will soon have access to the popular music streaming service, more than two years after Spotify first launched on Sony`s PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 consoles. 

TAGS

SpotifyOnline music portal SpotifyXbox OneMNC MicrosoftWindows 10Windows appSony PlayStation 3PlayStation 4

From Zee News

China hopes for &#039;concrete cooperation&#039; at BRICS summit
International Business

China hopes for 'concrete cooperation' at BRICS s...

Gold ETFs see Rs 250 crore outflow in April-July FY18
Bullion News

Gold ETFs see Rs 250 crore outflow in April-July FY18

Black money hoarders to come under scanner as Switzerland, India mull exchange of banking info
Technology

Black money hoarders to come under scanner as Switzerland,...

Companies

Bus body-maker MG Group enters manufacturing with airport c...

12 PSU banks firming plans to raise funds from markets
Markets

12 PSU banks firming plans to raise funds from markets

GAIL, GSPL fight over who will transport ONGC gas
Companies

GAIL, GSPL fight over who will transport ONGC gas

Godrej Properties&#039; sales bookings jump over 3-fold; debt dips
Real Estate

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump over 3-fold; de...

Seven of top-10 companies add Rs 40,799 cr in mcap
Markets

Seven of top-10 companies add Rs 40,799 cr in mcap

PNB customers to pay higher charges for non-credit services
Personal Finance

PNB customers to pay higher charges for non-credit services

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video