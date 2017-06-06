close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Microsoft unveils public preview of disaster recovery for Azure IaaS

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled the public preview of disaster recovery for Azure (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) IaaS virtual machines (VMs) using Azure Site Recovery (ASR).

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 13:39

New Delhi: Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled the public preview of disaster recovery for Azure (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) IaaS virtual machines (VMs) using Azure Site Recovery (ASR).

Customers can now easily replicate and protect IaaS-based applications running on its Cloud Azure to a different Azure region of their choice within a geographical cluster without deploying any additional infrastructure components or software appliances in their subscription.

This new capability, along with Azure Backup for IaaS virtual machines, will allow users to create a comprehensive business continuity and disaster recovery strategy for all their IaaS based applications running on Azure, the company said in a statement,

It can be used to failover customers on-premises applications running on VMware or Hyper-V and using Windows or Linux to Azure, from on-premises to Azure, or now from one Azure region to another.

 

TAGS

MicrosoftAzureInfrastructure-as-a-ServiceIaaS virtual machinesAzure Site RecoveryCloud Azure

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

GST to help India achieve 9% growth rate: Niti Aayog CEO
Economy

GST to help India achieve 9% growth rate: Niti Aayog CEO

Sahara Group firm to pay Rs 1.43 crore to home buyer for de...
Companies

Sahara Group firm to pay Rs 1.43 crore to home buyer for de...

Adani Enterprises shares jump 7.5% on Aussie coal project k...
Companies

Adani Enterprises shares jump 7.5% on Aussie coal project k...

Telecom sector woes do not pose systemic threat to banks: F...
Companies

Telecom sector woes do not pose systemic threat to banks: F...

Snap Inc acquires location analytics startup for $200 mn
International Business

Snap Inc acquires location analytics startup for $200 mn

Azim Premji denies media report on sale of Wipro&#039;s stake – Read Premji full letter to employees
Companies

Azim Premji denies media report on sale of Wipro's sta...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video