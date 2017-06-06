Microsoft unveils public preview of disaster recovery for Azure IaaS

New Delhi: Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled the public preview of disaster recovery for Azure (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) IaaS virtual machines (VMs) using Azure Site Recovery (ASR).

Customers can now easily replicate and protect IaaS-based applications running on its Cloud Azure to a different Azure region of their choice within a geographical cluster without deploying any additional infrastructure components or software appliances in their subscription.

This new capability, along with Azure Backup for IaaS virtual machines, will allow users to create a comprehensive business continuity and disaster recovery strategy for all their IaaS based applications running on Azure, the company said in a statement,

It can be used to failover customers on-premises applications running on VMware or Hyper-V and using Windows or Linux to Azure, from on-premises to Azure, or now from one Azure region to another.