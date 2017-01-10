Mobikwik announces zero surcharge for gas, petrol pump payments
New Delhi: Even as digital payments market is hitting up following the demonetisation move, MobikWik on Tuesday announced zero surchage on all payments made at petrol pumps and for LPG gas.
This move by MobikWik is sure to benefit consumers and attract them towards the digital payments company.
For the said service, the company's digital payments system is accepted across petrol pumps and gas stations of Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum pumps in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Vijaywada, Pune and Indore among other cities.
The company also powers digital payments for LPG companies like Indane, Bharat Gas and HP.
"The adoption of digital payments is observing record growth post demonetisation and even though the cash situation is stabilising, masses in India have developed the habit of paying cashless," MobiKwik co-founder Upasana Taku said in a statement.
The announcement of zero surcharge on all petrol pumps and LPG transactions will benefit consumers and will motivate them to continue using digital payments, she added.
Taku said the company is aiming for a GMV (value of goods sold) of Rs 600 crore this year from the oil and gas sector. Overall, it aims to achieve the GMV of Rs 68,000 crore in 2017.
With PTI Inputs
