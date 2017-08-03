Motorola ramps up retail presence with 6 ''Moto Hubs'' in India

New Delhi: With the competition among the top smartphone manufacturers shifting towards the retail market, Motorola on Thursday opened six `Moto Hubs` in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai and plans to open 50 more by the end of this year.

The first `Moto Hub` stores were officially opened at Great India Place and Logix Mall in Noida, Shipra Mall in Indirapuram and Xperia Mall, Korum Mall and Viviana Mall in Mumbai.

"We believe with the launch of this new retail channel `Moto Hub`, we are giving the customers an opportunity to get access to the complete Motorola portfolio, our technology and devices, in an environment that is more open," Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, told reporters here.

Moto Hub stores will be a key destination for consumers to experience the latest Motorola technology and get a hands-on demo of the entire product portfolio.

These stores will house devices that are available exclusively online and will also showcase the complete portfolio of Motorola devices.

As part of the inaugural offer, buyers will get a free Motorola accessories on the purchase of Motorola E, C and G series and 50 percent off on MODS on the purchase of Moto Z2 play along with easy EMI options to choose from.