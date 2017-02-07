Need to create safe online experience in India: Google India

New Delhi: Many internet users in India are coming online for the first time and there is a need to simplify ways to make them safe, a Google executive said here on Tuesday.

Safer Internet Day 2017 is being celebrated globally on Tuesday, with the theme `Be the change: unite for a better internet`.

"We need to simplify and amplify ways by which users in India can stay safe. Safer Internet Day provides for an important opportunity to engage and encourage young users across the country to learn more about keeping themselves as well as their peers and families safe online," Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director (Public Policy) Google India told reporters.

Google has been working on tools including spam detection and `Safe Browsing` measuring billions of signals across sites and apps to make the web and the constellation of Android apps as well as devices safer, he added.

`Safe Browsing` feature warns users against unsafe websites found infected with malware, virus or a phishing trap.

Google has also developed the `app analyser`, a modified version of `Safe Browsing` that specifically hunts for dangerous apps in Google Play, other app stores, and on the web, and warns users on identifying any unsafe application.

As an effort to promote digital literacy and spread awareness around internet safety, Google India on the occasion of `Safer Internet Day` distributed awards among the winners of the second edition of the Web Rangers initiative in India.

As part of this Web Rangers contest, young kids were asked to create and run their own online safety campaigns in the form of social campaigns, posters, videos and apps.

"Google remains committed to providing all users a safe online experience, and help make the broader web of sites and apps more secure as well," said Sunita Mohanty, Director (Trust and Safety) Google India.

Google executives present on the occasion suggested that users should take quick Security Checkup -- an easy way to review and manage Google Account`s security settings and keep the Google Account more secure.

