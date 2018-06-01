हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Reliance Jio

New offer for Jio prepaid users, ₹399 plan now at ₹299

Reliance Jio has come up with a new offer - 'Holiday Hungama' for its prepaid users. The ₹399 plan is now at ₹299 with ₹100 instant discount.

New offer for Jio prepaid users, ₹399 plan now at ₹299

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio has come up with a new offer - 'Holiday Hungama' for its prepaid users. The ₹399 plan is now at ₹299 with ₹100 instant discount.

The ₹100 instant discount to be available on MyJio App for users who pay via phone. The offer period is from June 1 to June 15, 2018.

* Jio is back at the disruption table with a new prepaid offer

* It's highest selling plan ₹399 will be available at effectively ₹299, with a ₹100 instant discount

* This ₹100 instant discount comprises 2 components:

- Rs 50 instant discount for Jio Prepaid users who have Rs 50 cashback vouchers from Jio on recharging via MyJio App

- Rs 50 instant cashback when payment is done via PhonePe, inside MyJio App

* This is a limited period offer and will run between 1st to 15th June 2018

* It is launched as it is holiday season and Jio wishes to make it easier for people to recharge on the go and make the most of these holidays

* With the new offer, Jio's unlimited monthly services (with 1.5 GB data daily) will be available at effectively only Rs 100!

- Rs 399 (with Rs 100 instant discount) = Rs 299 divided by 3 months = Rs 100

Tags:
Reliance JioHoliday HungamaMyJio App

Must Watch

Houses of Dalits set on fire by upper-caste people in Bihar over a land dispute

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close