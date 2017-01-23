Now, BSNL offers 30 minutes of free local, STD voice calls everyday

New Delhi: As competition hits up among telecom service providers, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday said it was offering 30 minutes of free local and STD calls on a daily basis.

The pre-paid offer will be available to new subscribers of the Rs 149 plan where the free voice call can be made to any network, both local and STD.

According to the BSNL statement, customers will also have an option to get similar free unlimited calls for three months by paying lumpsum amount of Rs 439.

In addition, customers will get 300 MB of data as part of the offer. As a fair usage policy, the calls to other network are limited to 30 minutes per day.

"BSNL has always been a front-runner in providing better and economical services to all their customers and this is one of the many such endeavours. Customers are coming forward to get our service which has helped our company increase our market share by 1 per cent since March 2015 even in these hyper competitive telecom services," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said.

This promotional offer is on pan-India basis from January 24, 2017, for all new customers and those of other operators who want to port out their number and join BSNL under the mobile number portability, the company said.

This will be available through BSNL's channel partners, that is, franchisee, retail distributors and also customer service centre, the statement added.

With PTI Inputs