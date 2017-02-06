Now, make unlimited voice calls from BSNL landline for just Rs 49

New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday launched a new promotional offer 'Experience LL 49' where customers can make unlimited landline calls to any network for a month.

Under the 'Experience LL 49' offer, customers can recharge for just Rs 49 and make unlimited calls to any network for on all Sundays of the month 24 hours.

Also, customers can make unlimited calls during night hours from 9 P.M. to 7 A.M. without any additional cost.

However, this offer is valid only for six months during which the BSNL customers can recharge their landline connection for just Rs 49.

Once the six months are over, customers will have to recharge as per the monthly plan in their area, BSNL said.

The same service, the state-owned telecom operator is also offering a SIM card for free.

BSNL is also offering 30 minutes of free voice call everyday for new subscribers at just Rs 149 where the free voice call can be made to any network, both local and STD.