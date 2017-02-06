Now, make unlimited voice calls from BSNL landline for just Rs 49
New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday launched a new promotional offer 'Experience LL 49' where customers can make unlimited landline calls to any network for a month.
Under the 'Experience LL 49' offer, customers can recharge for just Rs 49 and make unlimited calls to any network for on all Sundays of the month 24 hours.
Also, customers can make unlimited calls during night hours from 9 P.M. to 7 A.M. without any additional cost.
However, this offer is valid only for six months during which the BSNL customers can recharge their landline connection for just Rs 49.
Once the six months are over, customers will have to recharge as per the monthly plan in their area, BSNL said.
The same service, the state-owned telecom operator is also offering a SIM card for free.
BSNL is also offering 30 minutes of free voice call everyday for new subscribers at just Rs 149 where the free voice call can be made to any network, both local and STD.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Pune Infosys girl murder: These were Rasila Raju's last words before she abruptly ended phone call
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
Top Videos
-
Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
-
UP polls: Mulayam Singh does U-turn, to campaign for SP-Congress alliance
-
Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
-
Donald Trump lashes out at US judge who blocked his immigration ban