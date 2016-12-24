close
Now 'Wave' to your 'Nearby Friends' on Facebook

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 12:14
New York: The popular social networking site Facebook has removed the feature ' Nearby Friends' to replace it with 'Wave'. With the help of the earlier feature, a Facebook user could easily precise location of the friends. Now 'Wave' will help to broadcast your proximity to them.

TechCrunch in a report on Saturday said that it had noticed the map being removed from the `Nearby Friends` service on Facebook app`s `More` tab.

Facebook has also confirmed that the feature allowing people see your precise location for limited period on a map was no longer available. 

"That strips `Nearby Friends` main visual component, too, making it now just a list of people`s proximities and neighborhood," the report added.

Facebook has also introduced `Poke` successor `Wave` that addresses the core flaw of `Nearby Friends` that "just because someone is in your proximity, does not mean they are available".

With `Wave`, users have the option to send a wave to friends they see in Facebook `Nearby` to let them know they are interested in what that friend is up to. 

With IANS Inputs
 

First Published: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 11:55

